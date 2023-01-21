Lynch Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(7.23%), ABBV(7.08%), and NVO(6.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lynch Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lynch Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:NKE by 39,200 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.69.

On 01/21/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $126.62 per share and a market cap of $196.33Bil. The stock has returned -10.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-book ratio of 12.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Lynch Asset Management, Inc. bought 18,000 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 31,600. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.01000000000001.

On 01/21/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $70.06999999999999 per share and a market cap of $112.98Bil. The stock has returned -42.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Lynch Asset Management, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 15,750. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.88.

On 01/21/2023, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $103.41 per share and a market cap of $24.24Bil. The stock has returned -40.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -658.56 and a price-sales ratio of 11.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Lynch Asset Management, Inc. bought 5,000 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 11,125. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.59.

On 01/21/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $146.08 per share and a market cap of $44.17Bil. The stock has returned -15.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 86.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 191.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Lynch Asset Management, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 7,775. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $390.79.

On 01/21/2023, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $441.83 per share and a market cap of $89.25Bil. The stock has returned -14.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 446.29, a price-book ratio of 19.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 118.31 and a price-sales ratio of 12.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

