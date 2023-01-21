SOUTHERN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3801 North Highland Avenue Jackson, TN 38305

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were IUSV(13.75%), UPS(12.35%), and IVV(9.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SOUTHERN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SOUTHERN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 53,141 shares. The trade had a 3.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $100.09 per share and a market cap of $68.79Bil. The stock has returned -4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

SOUTHERN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 86,195 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.61 per share and a market cap of $95.99Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

The guru established a new position worth 42,476 shares in ARCA:IJS, giving the stock a 3.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.88 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $97.93000000000001 per share and a market cap of $7.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

SOUTHERN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWP by 29,887 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.98.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $87.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $12.22Bil. The stock has returned -10.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a price-book ratio of 6.24.

The guru sold out of their 8,592-share investment in BATS:IGV. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $259.16 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $269.88 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned -22.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a price-book ratio of 6.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.