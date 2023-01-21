Stone Point Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2701 Sw 3rd Ave Miami, FL 33129

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $204.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.35%), LLAP(5.36%), and VTV(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stone Point Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,916,031 shares in NYSE:LLAP, giving the stock a 5.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.17 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Terran Orbital Corp traded for a price of $1.87 per share and a market cap of $266.25Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terran Orbital Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 27,064 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.04 per share and a market cap of $15.95Bil. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Stone Point Wealth LLC bought 41,232 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 158,991. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.1.

On 01/21/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.49 per share and a market cap of $15.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

During the quarter, Stone Point Wealth LLC bought 11,288 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 65,967. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.62 per share and a market cap of $100.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

During the quarter, Stone Point Wealth LLC bought 28,197 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 57,739. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/21/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.31 per share and a market cap of $24.10Bil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.