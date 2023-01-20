Broadridge Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on February 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:BR, Financial) is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call to discuss those results at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 2, 2023. Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, and Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-877-328-2502 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5419.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. Through February 9, 2023, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, using passcode 5052694 for either dial-in number.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investor Relations
W. Edings Thibault, Greg Faje, Sean Silva
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-schedules-webcast-and-conference-call-to-review-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-results-on-february-2-2023-301727471.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


