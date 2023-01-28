HHG Capital Corporation Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / HHG Capital Corporation (the "Company") announced today that the Company made a deposit on January 20, 2023 to the trust account and extended the amount of time it has available to complete a business combination from January 23, 2023 to February 23, 2023, by depositing $0.0333 for each issued and outstanding company ordinary shares issued in the initial public offering that shareholders have not waived rights to receive any portion of any extension payment deposited by the Company in connection with its extension starting from September 23, 2022. The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the Company to complete a business combination.

About HHG Capital Corporation

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on industries that complement its management team's background. The Company is led by Chee Shiong (Keith) Kok, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Shuk Man (Lora) Chan, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the Company's search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

