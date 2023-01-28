California American Water Offers Aid to Customers Affected by Monterey County Evacuations

Several local communities were impacted by mandatory and recommended evacuations during the recent storms and flooding that occurred. California American Water maintained normal water service to customers during this time however, some customers were evacuated and may continue to be displaced for an extended period of time. Customers who are struggling with property damage or displacement are encouraged to participate in our customer protection program.

These protections are currently in effect and are designed to take stress off families recovering from the impacts of the flood events and disruptions to their lives.

“Communities we serve in Monterey County are recovering from the significant rain and flooding over the last couple of weeks,” said California American Water Central Division Director of Operations Chris Cook. “These state-approved measures will help our customers recover and give them one less thing to worry about as they return back to their homes.”

Some of these disaster relief measures include:

  • Working cooperatively with customers to resolve unpaid bills by making payment arrangements for up to one year
  • Suspending disconnections for non-payment
  • Waiving fees for late payment
  • Offering bill adjustments for extraordinary water use resulting from flood damage

Customers are encouraged to contact California American Water at 888 237-1333, Business Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. M-F

About California American Water:

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

