MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $1.38Bil. The top holdings were DHR(5.19%), AME(5.04%), and IEX(4.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID bought 27,293 shares of NYSE:RBC for a total holding of 65,513. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.45.

On 01/21/2023, RBC Bearings Inc traded for a price of $233.99 per share and a market cap of $6.79Bil. The stock has returned 21.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RBC Bearings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.39 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID bought 54,390 shares of NYSE:CNMD for a total holding of 125,435. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.97.

On 01/21/2023, Conmed Corp traded for a price of $96.63 per share and a market cap of $2.95Bil. The stock has returned -23.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Conmed Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID reduced their investment in NYSE:VNT by 235,815 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.74.

On 01/21/2023, Vontier Corp traded for a price of $21.63 per share and a market cap of $3.42Bil. The stock has returned -24.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vontier Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-book ratio of 6.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

During the quarter, MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID bought 17,170 shares of NYSE:CRL for a total holding of 107,071. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.37.

On 01/21/2023, Charles River Laboratories International Inc traded for a price of $243.17 per share and a market cap of $12.37Bil. The stock has returned -26.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID reduced their investment in NYSE:RRX by 22,308 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.11.

On 01/21/2023, Regal Rexnord Corp traded for a price of $134.73 per share and a market cap of $8.91Bil. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regal Rexnord Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 118.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

