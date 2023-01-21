CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 WISCONSIN CIRCLE CHEVY CHASE, MD 20815-7003

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.04%), MA(4.73%), and TMO(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,077 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $529.71 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $486.72 per share and a market cap of $454.77Bil. The stock has returned 6.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-book ratio of 5.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 15,479 shares of NYSE:EL for a total holding of 22,748. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.34.

On 01/21/2023, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $267.56 per share and a market cap of $95.47Bil. The stock has returned -10.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-book ratio of 17.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 16,749 shares in NYSE:IEX, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $223.48 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, IDEX Corp traded for a price of $231.2 per share and a market cap of $17.44Bil. The stock has returned 8.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 11,001 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 32,832. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.15.

On 01/21/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $376.28 per share and a market cap of $361.78Bil. The stock has returned 3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-book ratio of 56.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.43 and a price-sales ratio of 16.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 34,409-share investment in NYSE:EW. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.06999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $79.29000000000001 per share and a market cap of $49.02Bil. The stock has returned -31.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-book ratio of 7.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.02 and a price-sales ratio of 9.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.