Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7965 North High Street, Suite 350 Columbus, OH 43235-8446

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $464.00Mil. The top holdings were DFIC(15.59%), SCHB(13.20%), and IVV(12.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 345,776 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 3,239,522. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.37.

On 01/21/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.15 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 13,174 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 15,941. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.98.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $218.4 per share and a market cap of $28.40Bil. The stock has returned -10.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 53,066 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.02.

On 01/21/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $49.2 per share and a market cap of $16.41Bil. The stock has returned -1.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 52,627 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 102,860. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.36 per share and a market cap of $108.54Bil. The stock has returned -6.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHF by 70,361 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.8.

On 01/21/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.84 per share and a market cap of $30.66Bil. The stock has returned -6.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

