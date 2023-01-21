Avestar Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 305 stocks valued at a total of $552.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.54%), GOOG(4.98%), and AVUS(3.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avestar Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 507,381-share investment in BATS:HEFA. Previously, the stock had a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.74 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $28.81 per share and a market cap of $3.05Bil. The stock has returned 3.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

The guru sold out of their 142,452-share investment in ARCA:MGV. Previously, the stock had a 3.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.95 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $103.09 per share and a market cap of $6.02Bil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a price-book ratio of 2.74.

The guru established a new position worth 250,681 shares in ARCA:EFA, giving the stock a 2.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.45 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.02 per share and a market cap of $49.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Avestar Capital, LLC bought 348,743 shares of ARCA:SPVU for a total holding of 388,188. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.63.

On 01/21/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF traded for a price of $42.82 per share and a market cap of $149.93Mil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

During the quarter, Avestar Capital, LLC bought 130,856 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 309,943. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 01/21/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.28 per share and a market cap of $1,278.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

