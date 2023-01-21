44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $289.00Mil. The top holdings were NKE(13.73%), NEE(3.36%), and MSFT(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 87,889-share investment in NAS:XEL. Previously, the stock had a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.53 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Xcel Energy Inc traded for a price of $68.55 per share and a market cap of $37.51Bil. The stock has returned 3.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xcel Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 105,497 shares of NYSE:D for a total holding of 109,305. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.8.

On 01/21/2023, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $62.42 per share and a market cap of $52.01Bil. The stock has returned -17.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 85,069-share investment in NYSE:ACI. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.98 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Albertsons Companies Inc traded for a price of $21.01 per share and a market cap of $11.26Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albertsons Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-book ratio of 13.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The guru sold out of their 4,448-share investment in NAS:LRCX. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $418.3 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $472.5 per share and a market cap of $64.44Bil. The stock has returned -22.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-book ratio of 8.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 6,342-share investment in NYSE:ROK. Previously, the stock had a 0.5600000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $251.03 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Rockwell Automation Inc traded for a price of $270 per share and a market cap of $30.98Bil. The stock has returned -12.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-book ratio of 11.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

