Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Regained Compliance with Nasdaq

3 minutes ago
Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc ("Argo" or "the Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (

LSE:ARB, Financial)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to announce that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1),

As announced on 16 December, 2022, Argo was notified by Nasdaq that its common stock had not maintained the minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous thirty consecutive business days, as required by the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on 13 January 2023. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), and Nasdaq has confirmed to the Company that it considers this matter closed.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

