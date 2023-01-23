Fission Hires Environment and Regulatory Expert to Lead Environmental Assessment Process

3 minutes ago
KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 23, 2023

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired Jeff Pryznyk, Engineering Licensee, A.Sc.T as the Company's Environmental Manager. Mr. Pryznyk is an environment, health and safety professional with two decades of experience working in Saskatchewan, including 15 years in mining. Much of that experience was gained working for uranium producer, Cameco, where he held positions in environmental management and regulatory affairs at Cigar Lake mine during construction and operation. He holds a license to practice engineering in Saskatchewan and is also an applied science technologist.

In this important role, Mr. Pryznyk will lead Fission's Environmental Assessment process, the submission of the Environmental Impact Statement, and the subsequent licensing and permitting of the project through to construction and production. He will also further expand Fission's robust approach to sustainable development by establishing additional, long-term processes for environmental stewardship in sustainability, protection and compliance as the Company advances through development.

Gary Haywood, VP Operations for Fission, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Jeff Pryznyk to Fission. He has an invaluable skillset – the result of providing oversight for environmental and regulatory affairs at Cameco's Cigar Lake mine in Saskatchewan, the world's highest-grade uranium mine. Mr. Pryznyk will be an excellent addition to the Fission technical team as we continue through environmental assessment and permitting phase of development at PLS and beyond."

Jeff Pryznyk replaces Aaron MacDonell who has resigned from his position to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. MacDonell for his time with the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"
Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: risks related to the Offering, risks related to Fission's limited business history, risks related to the nature of mineral exploration and development, discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources, risks related to uranium market price volatility, risks related to the market value of the common shares of Fission, risks related to market conditions, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company's business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

