Enterprises in Germany looking for cloud services are starting to consider Oracle as a competitor to other hyperscalers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Ecosystem report for Germany finds that the functionality in Oracle’s cloud offerings have caught up to its major competitors, bringing new interest in Oracle Cloud from enterprises in the country. As a result, enterprises in Germany are looking to service providers that can help them implement industry-specific solutions on Oracle Cloud.

With many enterprises using multi-cloud environments, providers of Oracle services need to offer innovative services, including data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation, to optimize costs for enterprises, the report says. The market for Oracle consulting and advisory services has grown significantly in Germany in the past year.

Part of the attraction to Oracle’s cloud offerings is the connection to its existing strengths, the report says. Oracle has been the database market leader for decades, with applications ranging from running bookkeeping systems to managing supply chains.

“The expectation of many enterprises in Germany is that Oracle’s databases will continue to remain the foundation for their entire IT systems, just as they have in the past,” said Yadu Singh, director, ISG Software Advisory, EMEA. “Oracle makes it easy for customers to engage with its cloud services because they can choose whether they want to run their databases in one of its data centers or on-premises, with both offerings being equally extensive.”

Oracle is also addressing the focus in Europe on data sovereignty and strict data handling, the report adds. The company plans to launch a sovereign cloud offering in 2023.

In addition, Oracle is the first cloud provider to introduce self-optimizing block storage volumes that automatically adapt to changing system requirements, the report says. Its new compute, storage and networking offerings increase the selection of basic infrastructure components for users and introduce automatic optimization in storage networks.

“Oracle offers its customers new opportunities to significantly reduce infrastructure costs,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “With these innovations, many companies in Germany are considering Oracle Cloud and looking for providers that can aid them along their Oracle journeys.”

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Ecosystem report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 23 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services.

The report names Accenture, Atos and Capgemini as Leaders in all three quadrants. IBM and Logicalis are named Leaders in two quadrants, and Computacenter, Infosys, Kyndryl, TCS, T-Systems and Wipro are named Leaders in one.

In addition, HCLTech, Infosys and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Logicalis.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Ecosystem report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

