ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. ( MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, today introduced a new COTS open-architecture board that delivers the latest commercial signal processing technology for aerospace and defense applications, driving higher performance from a smaller form factor. The DRF3182 Direct RF Processing Module is the first standard product purpose-built for the aerospace and defense industry that leverages Intel’s new Stratix® 10 AX SoC field programmable gate array (FPGA), which adds a key capability to the Mercury Processing Platform by enabling the direct digitization and processing of broadband RF signals.

Unlike traditional systems that use costly analog frequency conversion hardware, direct RF technology allows the direct processing of broadband signals. This streamlined architecture reduces the total system size and cost while increasing flexibility. Designed for radar and electronic warfare (EW), this technology can enhance a wide range of applications including software-defined radio and communications.

Why it Matters

Today’s rapidly evolving threat environment requires deploying advanced processing capabilities to the tactical edge. Through a deep collaboration with Intel, Mercury has set a new standard for performance that will ensure modern EW and radar systems can provide a decision advantage to U.S. and allied forces and make the world a safer, more secure place.

“To maintain technological superiority in today’s complex geopolitical landscape, next-generation radar and EW systems must leverage the latest commercially developed signal processing semiconductor devices,” said Kevin Beals, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Signal business. “The DRF3182 Direct RF Processing Module utilizes Intel’s latest direct RF technology to significantly increase the processing density of modern radar and EW systems.”

Mercury’s DRF3182 Direct RF Processing Module features:

Four 10-bit ADC channels and four 10-bit DAC channels at 51.2 GSPS

Intel Stratix® 10 AX-Series SOC FPGA

Ku band range from 2 – 18 GHz range

Six 100 GigE data plane interfaces for an aggregate throughput rate of 75 GB/sec

3U OpenVPX form factor



The DRF3182 Direct RF Processing Module is now available for commercial order. Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or [email protected].

Mercury Systems – Innovation that Matters® by and for People Who Matter

Mercury Systems is a technology company that makes the world a safer, more secure place. We push processing power to the tactical edge, making the latest commercial technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. From silicon to system scale, Mercury enables customers to accelerate innovation and turn data into decision superiority. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Mercury employs 2,400 people in 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. ( MRCY)

