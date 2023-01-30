Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Announces Final Investment from Nearly $80 Million Fund VI

3 hours ago
Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop+Investment+Partners%2C+Inc. (“WDIP”) today announced that it has made the final investment from its sixth fund, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partner Fund VI (“Fund VI”).

Launched in Q1 2021 with a strategy to invest in niche, opportunistic middle-market commercial real estate, the fund had its final close in Q2 2022. The $79.3 million of capital in Fund VI and co-investments was deployed between Q1 2021 and Q4 2022 across eight equity investments with a combined total capitalization of $259 million.

The eight investments included four industrial deals, two hotel-to-multifamily conversions, one build-for-rent investment and one distressed office transaction.

“We are very pleased with the portfolio we built for Fund VI which is positioned to perform well despite current market uncertainties and macroeconomic headwinds,” said Marcus+Duley, chief investment officer of WDIP. “We have acquired properties at attractive bases relative to replacement cost and are executing business plans that create intrinsic value. For our new development investments, we are on track to achieve stabilized yield-on-costs well above exit cap expectations. This will serve to protect investor downside while positioning the investments for upside realization.”

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners was founded in 2006 and has gained prominence across the country as one of the real estate industry’s leading middle market investment managers. Since its inception, the firm has invested in or advised on more than $14.8 billion of real estate in over 600 transactions.

Added Marcus Duley, “We continue to remain very active in the market and expect to see strong investment opportunities on behalf of our managed accounts and any potential future funds.”

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop+Investment+Partners (“WDIP”) is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm's investment vehicles focus on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,300 employees across+every+major+U.S.+market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently+been+named+one+of+%3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E%27s+Great+Places+to+Work® and is committed+to+making+the+commercial+real+estate+industry+more+inclusive+and+diverse while creating+meaningful+social%2C+environmental%2C+and+economic+change+in+our+communities.

