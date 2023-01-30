NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, announces today that its board of directors has begun examining measures to address the alleged illegal short selling of its stock, among other suspected trading violations. Based on what appear to be unusual trading patterns, the Company believes that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in illegal trading activities, including, among other things, naked short selling and spoofing that may have artificially depressed VERB’s stock price. As VERB’s board contemplates the formulation of a comprehensive plan of action to address this activity, the board is evaluating several options, including the engagement of forensic experts, as well as working in collaboration with other listed companies and their counsel that have identified similar unusual and perhaps illicit trading activity in their shares.

“Today we join the fight begun by companies like Genius Group, Helbiz and Creatd, among others for greater integrity in the capital markets,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB Chairman & CEO. “The pattern of suspicious trading activity in our stock as a potential cause of the continued depression of our share price has had broad implications for our business and our shareholders, impacting our cost of capital, restricting our growth, and jeopardizing compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. When this type of trading activity continues unchecked it hurts companies like ours, but it also hurts retail investors, the honest hard-working people who invest their money in the stock market. This activity must stop. We believe that by combining resources and working together we bring the attention needed to effectuate change and hold those responsible accountable. I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with other CEOs whose companies have been affected by these actions.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS platform, based on its proprietary interactive video technology, is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. With approximately 115 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

