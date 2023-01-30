Leading Singapore Law Enforcement Agency Awards Cellebrite with $14 Million Agreement for Cellebrite's advanced extraction solution

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite ( CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a five-year agreement with a national police agency in Singapore, which will use Cellebrite’s collect & review solution, Premium, to help lawfully expedite collection of digital evidence.

The 5-year contract creates a strong partnership between the customer and Cellebrite, enabling us to be a closely integrated partner, both in the areas of knowledge and competencies development, and in the technology space associated with top-tiered digital investigations and intelligence.

This engagement is also notable due to Cellebrite equipping the agency with the most advanced extraction solution and direct and immediate access to Cellebrite’s Advanced Services team

“We are thrilled to partner with this large law enforcement agency and progress our joint mission to enhance public safety and build safer communities," said Arthur Veinstein, President, Cellebrite International. “This contract is a true testament to Cellebrite being an industry leader. I am confident that our DI solutions will help our customer in its digital transformation journey.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s ( CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Cellebrite.

Media

Victor Cooper
Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director
+1 404 804 5910
[email protected]

Investors

Investor Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczNDEwOCM1MzY2MjMwIzIyNTA1NDQ=
Cellebrite-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.