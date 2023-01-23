KONKA Sees High Sales Growth of TV Products in Brazilian Market in 2022

3 hours ago
BRASILIA, Brazil, Jan. 23, 2023

BRASILIA, Brazil, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA Group Co., Ltd. ("the Company"; 000016.SZ), a leading manufacturer of electronics products, has announced they saw spectacular demand for new TVs and achieved significant sales growth in the Brazilian market in 2022. Specifically, during the second half of 2022, the company sold more than 100,000 TVs in Brazil.

"Innovation is the root of a company's solid growth," said Kobe Liao, General Manager of the KONKA International Business Division. "KONKA always insists on high-quality development for its products, and constantly adopts its high-end technology into daily use products, and in this way, provides worldwide consumers the best experience with its sophisticated technology and solutions. "

KONKA has been deeply involved in the Brazilian market since its entry in 2009, gradually gaining brand recognition and building up trust with local consumers. In November 2022, KONKA launched the 680 Series TV in Brazil's online market. It did not take long for more than 10,000 units of the series to be sold thanks to its next-generation features, including HDR and MEMC, yet at affordable prices. The KONKA 680 Series has become a firm favorite for Brazilian consumers, providing a high-quality viewing experience in their homes.

KONKA aims to satisfy the diverse needs of consumers with its wide range of electronic products. In the Brazilian market, in addition to TV products, it has also rolled out several electric appliance products. As an industry pioneer that has been operating in the display field for decades, KONKA has a deep understanding of the growing demand for convenience and efficiency for people around the world. Leveraging its expertise in Mini LED, OLED, and Micro LED technologies, KONKA has launched a video conferencing solution, an independently developed commercial Interactive Flat-Panel Display (IFPD) product, which will be available in Brazil in 2023.

As KONKA gradually expands its business from Brazil and Cuba into other regions of Latin America and South America, the company is implementing a "globalization through localization" strategy as part of its effort to increase its brand awareness globally. By setting up a localized KONKA brand business model to meet local consumer needs and usage scenarios, as well as building a platform that suits the local Internet market environment, KONKA aims to enhance the competitiveness of its global business through a localization strategy in each market.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
