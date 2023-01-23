ESG Disclosure, Data Analytics and Benchmarking Made Simple by New Broadridge Tool - ESG Analyzer

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023

Benchmark company ESG practices vs. peers and industry through ESG Analyzer's dashboard

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and their associated ratings have become important elements of a company's reputation and crucial measurements for management, board members, investors, analysts, regulators, customers and employees. Understanding the drivers of ESG reputation and ratings is a complex, onerous and costly process. To enable companies to better understand how they compare to their chosen peers and their industry and to help them improve their ESG strategy and practices, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is introducing ESG Analyzer, a new web based ESG disclosure and data analytics benchmarking tool that delivers timely, high-quality, cost-effective, transparent data and insights.

"This is the perfect tool for management to understand their strengths and weaknesses on ESG issues, enabling them to see how they compare to peers and create a plan to improve their performance and disclosures where needed," said Joseph Vicari, Vice President and Practice Lead, Corporate Issuer at Broadridge.

Simplifying the ESG Strategy

The ESG Analyzer allows companies to seamlessly view all of their ESG metrics in a single dashboard, compare their data side-by-side with peers companies to better understand how stakeholders are viewing their ESG performance. Easier access and a clear view of this comprehensive data and insights will help companies to better manage an effective and impactful ESG strategy. Furthermore, the ESG Analyzer, which leverages AI to deliver aggregated data, is more time efficient and cost effective than other existing methods of accessing and analyzing this data.

Comparative Analysis

Broadridge's new ESG Analyzer will empower companies to compare how their ESG performance and disclosures measure up against their chosen peer groups and industry. This will enable companies to improve their ESG prioritization and required resources and better inform their disclosure strategy by providing comparative data that provides perspective.

For more than 5,000 companies in North America, the ESG Analyzer compares company policies and disclosures from more than 385 ESG topics including categories like:

  • Environmental: Energy & climate change, policy & reporting, resource management
  • Social - Community: community development, product, human rights & supply chain
  • Social - Employees: compensation & benefits, diversity, labor rights, training, health & safety
  • Governance: Board, leadership ethics, transparency & reporting

Examples of questions and topics that a company might wish to search include:

  • How does the company compare on its total direct emissions (MTCO2e)?
  • How does the company compare in how it fosters employee engagement in voluntary community work?
  • How does the company compare on average hourly wages for hourly employees?
  • How does the company compare in percentage of females on the board of directors?
Better Line of Sight

ESG Analyzer also tracks disclosures across leading ESG frameworks including:

  • SASB: Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
  • GRI: Global Reporting Initiate
  • TCFD: Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosure
  • SFDR: Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation
  • UNGC: United National Global Compact

Click here to learn more about the ESG Analyzer

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

Broadridge Contacts:
Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected]

Media:
Tatjana Kulkarni
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Broadridge_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY92983&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esg-disclosure-data-analytics-and-benchmarking-made-simple-by-new-broadridge-tool--esg-analyzer-301727585.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY92983&Transmission_Id=202301230600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY92983&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.