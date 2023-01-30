Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-200-6205, domestically, or +1-929-526-1599, internationally and use access Code 562071.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here, where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on Investor Relations Website here.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( NYSE:IR, Financial), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005004/en/