SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that it intends to report fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended January 1, 2023 following the close of the market on Monday, February 13, 2023. The same afternoon, management will host a webcast to discuss its business and financial results.

SkyWater Technology Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Webcast

When: Monday, February 13, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. CST (4:30 p.m. EST)

Live Webcast: available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.skywatertechnology.com or directly at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F940514176

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page: https%3A%2F%2Fir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

