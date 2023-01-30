WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / TDG Gold Corp - ( TSXV:TDG, Financial) (the "Company" or "TDG") today announced that it has appointed Stephen Quin, an experienced mining executive, as non-executive director and Chair of the Company effective January 23, 2023. In order to facilitate this appointment, Andrew French has resigned as a director and Chair of the Company. The Board extends its sincere thanks to Mr. French for his critical contribution during his tenure with the Company from its earliest days, including the acquisition of TDG's Toodoggone properties.

Mr. French commented: "As TDG evolves and expands its exploration activities in the Toodoggone region of B.C., we are very pleased to have attracted someone of Stephen's experience to lead the board and guide the management team in the growth of the company. Stephen's appointment speaks to the high quality of the Company's projects and their potential."

"Having visited TDG's properties several times over the past two years and seen firsthand the gold and silver exploration opportunities offered in this prospective mineralized region, and of TDG's properties in particular, I am pleased to join the board of directors and take on the position of Chair," said Stephen Quin "TDG's properties share a number of characteristics with prior projects I have been involved with, namely a long history of exploration, extensive but fragmented historical databases and historically fragmented ownership impeding effective exploration. Re-envisioning the project holistically has begun, and new targets and opportunities have already been identified," he said. "I look forward to leading the board through this next stage in its evolution."

Mr. Quin is a graduate of the Royal School of Mines, London, with a B.Sc. in Mining Geology, a Professional Geoscientist in BC and has more than 40 years' experience in all facets of the mining industry from exploration to operations and mine closure, as well as corporate governance and capital markets. He is the former CEO and President of Midas Gold, former President and COO of Capstone Mining, was President & CEO of Sherwood Copper and Executive Vice President of Miramar Mining Corp. and Northern Orion Explorations. He currently serves as a non-executive director of Bravo Mining Corp., Kutcho Copper Corp. and West Vault Mining Inc. and has been nominated to the board of Hot Chili Limited.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and at Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. An initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate was published for Shasta in May 2022, while additional extensional and new target areas surrounding the project have been identified and prioritized for future drill programs.

