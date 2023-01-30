TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc., has entered into a Letter of Intent with the Silicon Valley-based TaqTik Health, Inc to pilot an AI-enhanced health & wellness remote monitoring solution for obesity patients.

Upon the successful conclusion of the pilot study, Health Gauge and TaqTik intend to enter a commercial arrangement to continue to utilize the Health Gauge solution to help improve the outcome for TaqTik's patients.

Pilot Study: This multi-phased pilot is a collaboration between bariatric surgeons and specialists in Mexico and Asia, Health Gauge, and TaqTik Health - a global provider focused on supporting its 35,000 remote obesity patient-subscribers at home with concierge health coaching. The pilot is already well underway in Mexico and will roll out with other bariatric partners in Asia in the months ahead, including patients being treated with bariatric surgery and other obesity treatments.

Health Gauge's proprietary digital health monitoring & management platform, which is provided through the HG Phoenix wearable and smartphone app, forms the technological backbone for the monitoring of the global bariatric patients involved in the pilot. The unique solution provides pilot participants with 1:1 support from TaqTik health coaches and Bariatric & Metabolic Surgeon, Dr.Humberto Solis, who is the head surgeon at Gastro & Bariatric Clinic and co-founder of Gastric and Bariatric foundation in Los Cabos, Mexico. The pilot patients in Mexico have had sleeve gastrectomy and bariclip procedures.

The pilot objective is to support lifestyle modification and sustain weight loss for medical travelers and remote patients, following weight loss surgery and other bariatric treatments. Determinants of program success will focus on overall engagement and weight loss.

Global obesity rates have tripled since 1975 with one billion people globally estimated to be living with obesity by 2030. In 2021, the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (AMMBS) still considers metabolic/bariatric surgery the most effective and long-lasting treatment for severe obesity resulting in significant weight loss and the improvement, prevention, or resolution of many related diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, sleep apnea, and certain cancers.

"This innovative pilot brings together an experienced group of partners with interest in improving affordable accessibility for bariatric surgery (whether local or overseas) while leveraging tech and touch to streamline remote post-care support to improve obesity patient success rates," said TaqTik President, Mr. Yasuhiro Hashimoto, M.D.

"Access to digital health solutions that blend cutting-edge technology with personalized, human support, is what we see as being the key to helping people reach and maintain health and lifestyle goals," added Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge. "TaqTik and Health Gauge share a vision in making it easier for people to coordinate and stay engaged with their clinicians and health care support team no matter where they are, and is why we're excited about this landmark pilot partnership. It's a great example of what can happen when the digital health sector works directly with consumer-facing companies to address and prevent global obesity."

About TaqTik Health, Inc. https://taqtik.io

TaqTik Health, Inc. through its consumer brands, Gorgeous Getaways, and Taqtik Health offers concierge services connecting international patients with high-quality and affordable surgery and treatments, in collaboration with over 120 global clinical organizations. "Providing best-matched personalized treatments combined with health & wellness monitoring provides a unique value for remote and international patients," says Rachel Rowling, COO of TaqTik, "to consistently deliver long-term positive patient outcomes and experiences."

On-demand healthcare is where patients use and access healthcare services online in real-time, via wearables, mobile apps or websites. From scheduling an appointment with a TaqTik health consultant, booking a vertical teleconsultation with a top surgeon or specialist, to booking a surgery or treatment date in over 25 destinations, the purpose of on-demand healthcare is that patients can use these services instantly and easily, whenever and wherever they want, through smart mobile devices.

"On demand healthcare consumers are much more willing to pay private clinics and travel domestically or internationally to get access to life-changing surgeries and treatments," says Rachel Rowling, COO of TaqTik. "The alternative is waiting on long waiting lists for publicly funded surgery that further inhibits the quality of life, causing long-term costs for both patients and taxpayers".

About Health Gauge www.healthgauge.com

Health Gauge's patented solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

The Health Gauge platform provides the right balance of team and technology with the Health Gauge Phoenix wearable, the mobile Health Gauge App, and our VirtualCare solution that includes secured messaging, health information management and sharing, and virtual client engagement. It blends artificial intelligence with the latest sensors in non-invasive bio signal collection, including activity, sleep monitoring, HR, HR variability, and other rich personal health data through ECG & digital pulse analytics.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (100% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected]

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/736192/AIML-Innovations-Health-Gauge-Partners-with-TaqTik-Health-to-Address-Obesity



