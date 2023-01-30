FTC Solar Announces Board Transition

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

T.J. Rodgers to step down from Board after 5 years
Shaker Sadasivam named Chairman of the Board
Tamara Mullings to join the Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. ( FTCI), a leading global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, today announced that Thurman John “T.J.” Rodgers, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FTC Solar, has informed the Board that he is stepping down after five years in the role. He will remain a shareholder and continue to be available as an independent advisor. Shaker Sadasivam, an FTC Solar director since 2017, will succeed Rodgers as Chairman.

Mr. Rodgers is a founding investor in FTC Solar and has served as Chairman since the company’s inception in 2017. A recognized icon among silicon valley leaders, Rodgers notably founded and led Cypress semiconductor over a successful 34 year run, in addition to notable board leadership roles at SunPower and Enphase Energy. Amongst a number of other initiatives, Rodgers currently serves on four boards, including as Chairman of Enovix.

“On behalf of our Board and FTC’s management team, we thank T.J. for his service and longstanding commitment to the Company,” stated Sean Hunkler, President, and Chief Executive Officer of FTC Solar. “We greatly appreciate the leadership, insight, and expertise that T.J. has provided since the company’s inception.”

Mr. Rodgers stated, “It has been a pleasure to work with Sean Hunkler and the Board over the past 5 years as both a founding investor and Board Chairman. Sean and his team have built an incredible company that I believe is well-positioned for long-term growth. As the company moves forward, FTC’s management team needs and deserves full availability from its Board Chairman which, given recent increases in my commitments, I simply don’t have time to provide.” Mr. Rodgers went on to say, “I want to thank my fellow directors and wish the Company nothing but success.”

The FTC Solar Board of Directors announced that it has elected Shaker Sadasivam as Chairman effective January 19, 2023.

“Shaker Sadasivam is an incredibly well-respected leader who, along with T.J. was the first investor in FTC Solar,” Mr. Hunkler said. Over the past five years, he has helped the company grow from concept to an industry leader, while navigating through a time of significant market disruption. He is uniquely positioned to chair the FTC Board during this period of change and significant opportunity.”

In addition to the transition at Chairman, the company has announced the appointment of Tamara Mullings, previously an FTC Solar Board observer, as a new director, effective January 19, 2023.

“We are delighted to welcome Tamara Mullings to our Board of Directors,” Hunkler continued. “Tamara has made significant contributions to the FTC Board and the company as a Board Observer over the past roughly two years, and I’m pleased to see her now transition to full member.”

Mrs. Mullings brings to FTC Solar broad experience across energy and technology. Prior to becoming a Board Observer at FTC Solar, she served as Assistant Vice President of Global Technology Services at MetLife from 2017-2021. Earlier in her career, she served as Chief of Staff for SunEdison and Head of E-Commerce for True Glory Brands, as well as strategy and program management roles with Southern California Edison and IBM. Mrs. Mullings received her MBA from Stanford University and a chemical engineering degree from Princeton University.

About FTC Solar Inc.
Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:
Bill Michalek
Vice President, Investor Relations
FTC Solar
T: (737) 241-8618
E: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODczNDA1NSM1MzY3NjQzIzIyMDY1NDA=
FTC-Solar-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.