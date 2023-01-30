SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) ( IGXT, Financial) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx"), a leader in pharmaceutical films, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive supply agreement (the “Agreement”) for RIZAPORT® (the “Product”) with ARWAN Pharmaceuticals Industries Lebanon s.a.l. (“ARWAN”) in various countries in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, including Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq, , Libya, Oman, Yemen, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Sudan, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritius, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan (the “Territory”).



RIZAPORT® is a proprietary oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate, a 5-HT1 receptor agonist and the active drug in Merck & Co.'s Maxalt®. Rizatriptan is considered to be one of the most effective oral triptans, a class of molecules that constricts blood vessels in the brain to relieve swelling and other migraine symptoms.1 RIZAPORT® is based on IntelGenx's proprietary VersaFilm® technology. It dissolves rapidly and releases its active ingredient in the mouth. The administration method of the RIZAPORT® oral soluble film, which does not require the patient to swallow a pill or consume water, along with its neutral flavor, presents a therapeutic alternative for migraine patients, especially for those who suffer from migraine-related nausea, estimated to be approximately 80% of the total migraine patient population, and for patients suffering from dysphagia (difficulty swallowing).1

Under the terms of the Agreement, IntelGenx will supply the Product to ARWAN, which will have the exclusive right to register and commercialize it in the Territory.

“The marketing and distribution of an innovative product like RIZAPORT® requires deep insight into both the treatment and regulatory landscape within a target country,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “ARWAN knows the MENA marketplace intimately, and has a successful track record. We are looking forward to working with them."

"We are excited to bring this innovative and easy-to-administer treatment to patients in the MENA region, where migraine prevalence is similar to that in the rest of the world,” said Abdul Razzaq Yousef, President of ARWAN.

Reference

1. Láinez MJA. (2006) Rizatriptan in the treatment of migraine. Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2006 Sep; 2(3): 247–259.

About ARWAN

Founded in 2009 and based in Lebanon, ARWAN develops, manufactures and markets critical care products, focusing on new generations anti-infectives, hematinics, anesthetics and analgesics, gastrointestinals, oncology, antiasthmatics, cardiovasculars, osteoporosis and wound management modalities.

ARWAN markets extend beyond Lebanon to cover the 20 countries of MENA as well as Africa, where the large Lebanese diaspora acts as a liaison in establishing businesses and forging partnership.

For more information, visit www.arwanlb.com.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

