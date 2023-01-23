Mako Mining Appoints New Director

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Brian Szeto as an independent director of the Company, effective today.

Mr. Szeto has over 20 year's experience in mining-focused finance and capital markets, holding executive and board positions, as well as being recognized as a top ranked mining analyst, following his start in the financial advisory services industry with Deloitte & Touché.

Mr. Szeto is currently Vice President, Corporate Credit, Mining at DBRS Morningstar, a global financial services firm, and a director of Ranchero Gold Corp. From 2018 to 2021, he was Vice President, Corporate Development with a publicly listed gold producer and from 2007 to 2018 he was a top ranked mining analyst with National Bank Financial Markets, PI Financial Corp., and other independent brokerages.

Mr. Szeto holds a Joint Honors Degree in Economics and Business, and a master's degree in Economics from the University of Waterloo and is a CFA Charter holder.

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako states "I have known Brian for over a decade, first meeting him when he was the only equity analyst covering the predecessor of Mako. He had the confidence that one day San Albino would be an operating mine, which our team was able to deliver over the last 3 years. Brian's appointment to the Board is a significant first step to help us increase capital markets awareness and significantly grow the Company over the next few years."

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman
Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

Forward-Looking Information: Statements contained herein, other than historical fact, may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's plans and certain expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company can operate San Albino profitably in order to fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including the risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

