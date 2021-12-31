Joint Venture Spuds Wei-1 Well Offshore Guyana

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023

Aiming To Build On Light Oil And Condensate Discovery At Kawa-1

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX") and Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), joint venture partners (the "Joint Venture") in the Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana (the "License"), announce today that the Joint Venture has spud the Wei-1 well, on the Corentyne block, approximately 200 kilometres offshore from Georgetown, Guyana.

The Joint Venture also announces that the Government of Guyana has approved an Appraisal Plan for the northern section of the Corentyne block which commenced with the Wei-1 well. Following completion of Wei-1 drilling operations and upon detailed analysis of the results, the Joint Venture may consider future wells per its appraisal program to evaluate possible development feasibility in the Kawa-1 discovery area and throughout the northern section of the Corentyne block. Any future drilling is contingent on positive results at Wei-1 and the Joint Venture has no further drilling obligations beyond the Wei-1 well.

The Wei-1 well is located approximately 14 kilometres northwest of the Joint Venture's previous Kawa-1 light oil and condensate discovery and will be drilled in water depth of approximately 1,912 feet (583 metres) to an anticipated total depth of 20,500 feet (6,248 metres). The Wei-1 well will target Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian aged stacked sands within channel and fan complexes in the northern section of the Corentyne block. The well is expected to take approximately 4-5 months to reach total depth.

Professor Suresh Narine, Executive Co-Chairman of CGX's Board of Directors, commented:

"The Joint Venture is pleased to announce that it has spud the Wei-1 well offshore Guyana, and that the Government of Guyana has approved the Joint Venture's appraisal program. Wei-1 will appraise both the Kawa-1 discovery as well as explore additional opportunities within the Corentyne block. The Wei-1 well is on-trend and positioned for success with both Kawa-1 and recent peer discoveries immediately adjacent to the northern section of the Corentyne block. The Joint Venture is grateful for the Government of Guyana's ongoing support as the Joint Venture worked towards spudding Wei-1 in-line with the previously agreed terms."

Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer of Frontera, commented:

"We are very excited about the potentially transformational opportunity that is now before us on the Corentyne block in one of the most exciting exploration areas in the world and we look forward to safely and successfully drilling the Wei-1 well and potentially extending the Joint Venture's recent light oil and condensate discovery at the Kawa-1 well."

About CGX

CGX is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin and the development of a deep-water port in Berbice, Guyana.

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Corporate Presentation

See Frontera Energy's corporate presentation at:
https://www.fronteraenergy.ca/reports-presentations/

Social Media

Follow Frontera Energy social media channels at the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fronteraenergy?lang=en
Facebook: https://es-la.facebook.com/FronteraEnergy/
LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/frontera-energy-corp.

Advisories

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to activities, events or developments that CGX and Frontera believe, expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the parties' expectations as to exploration and development plans and objectives with regards to the Wei-1 well, including drilling plans and time to complete the Wei-1 well, the Joint Venture's consideration of future wells per its appraisal program following completion of the Wei-1 well and dependent upon detailed analysis of the results, and other exploration opportunities. All information other than historical fact is forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information reflects the current expectations, assumptions and beliefs of CGX and Frontera based on information currently available to them and considers the experience of CGX and Frontera and their perception of historical trends. Although CGX and Frontera believe that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to CGX and Frontera. The actual results of CGX or Frontera may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, either of CGX or Frontera. The annual information form of Frontera for the year ended December 31, 2021, and CGX's and Frontera's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, and quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and other documents each of CGX and Frontera filed from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available without charge by referring to each company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, each of CGX and Frontera disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=TO92024&sd=2023-01-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joint-venture-spuds-wei-1-well-offshore-guyana-301728018.html

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO92024&Transmission_Id=202301230715PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO92024&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.