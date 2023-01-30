Seagate Reports on Progress Towards Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Objectives

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today shared the company’s fourth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report titled “Crafting an Inclusive Datasphere,” covering fiscal year 2022.

The report highlights Seagate’s continued commitment to its value of inclusion by transparently sharing the company’s results in the areas of representation, inclusion, social impact, and equity. Results in these focus areas include:

  • Representation -- increased representation of women across all levels of leadership since fiscal year 2020 (31.3% global women in leadership).
  • Inclusion -- 27 employee-led resource group chapters in six countries with more than 3,600 participants worldwide.
  • Social -- strengthening interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for more than two decades through community competitions.
  • Equity -- continued equitable and inclusive hiring practices resulting in 435 global interns onboarded including diverse students from the National Society of Black Engineers and recognition by the Thailand government as an inclusive employer for people with disabilities.

With nearly 40,000 employees in fiscal year 2022 spanning over 50 locations across the globe and countless cultures, diversity underpins Seagate’s success. Innovation thrives in a culture that embraces different voices, where all employees contribute to the company's success and are empowered to express themselves authentically. Building this culture takes continual effort and willingness to be transparent about progress.

“As a multinational company, we’ve found that the more we embrace DEI, the better we understand the many people we serve and support,” says Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer. “This fuels our innovation to have an even greater impact on the world – and makes contributing to Seagate’s success meaningful and fulfilling for all of us.”

“At Seagate, our leaders, managers, and employees are dedicated to having a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization. Every day, they bring to life our people strategy, which is: ‘Mission First, People Always,’” said Heather Howell, Seagate’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion. “For me, their commitment to make Seagate a place where everyone feels supported to achieve their best, and valued for the contributions they make, creates a truly inspiring and fulfilling place to work.”

Learn more about inclusion at Seagate, and read the report here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seagate.com%2Fjobs%2Fdiversity-and-inclusion%2F

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

©2023 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230123005073r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005073/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.