Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today shared the company’s fourth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report titled “Crafting an Inclusive Datasphere,” covering fiscal year 2022.

The report highlights Seagate’s continued commitment to its value of inclusion by transparently sharing the company’s results in the areas of representation, inclusion, social impact, and equity. Results in these focus areas include:

R epresentation -- increased representation of women across all levels of leadership since fiscal year 2020 (31.3% global women in leadership).

With nearly 40,000 employees in fiscal year 2022 spanning over 50 locations across the globe and countless cultures, diversity underpins Seagate’s success. Innovation thrives in a culture that embraces different voices, where all employees contribute to the company's success and are empowered to express themselves authentically. Building this culture takes continual effort and willingness to be transparent about progress.

“As a multinational company, we’ve found that the more we embrace DEI, the better we understand the many people we serve and support,” says Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer. “This fuels our innovation to have an even greater impact on the world – and makes contributing to Seagate’s success meaningful and fulfilling for all of us.”

“At Seagate, our leaders, managers, and employees are dedicated to having a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization. Every day, they bring to life our people strategy, which is: ‘Mission First, People Always,’” said Heather Howell, Seagate’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion. “For me, their commitment to make Seagate a place where everyone feels supported to achieve their best, and valued for the contributions they make, creates a truly inspiring and fulfilling place to work.”

Learn more about inclusion at Seagate, and read the report here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seagate.com%2Fjobs%2Fdiversity-and-inclusion%2F

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

