LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced the ruling of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) with respect to the appeal of claims related to findings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (“OIG”). The ALJ’s Decision overturned all remaining disputed claims. As a result, Medicare Administrative Contractors returned 100% of the previously remitted funds to Viemed.



“We are extremely pleased with the judge’s decision in this matter, which reaffirms the high integrity of our clinical protocols and sets the record straight. In addition to restoring our long-standing reputation as a best-in-class provider and industry leader, the extensive appeals process was important to us in order to ensure that the right patients continue to have timely access to this life saving care,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s CEO.

In the May 2021 report, the OIG reviewed the claims of 100 of the Company’s patients in an audit of non-invasive ventilation in the home. The OIG concluded that 98% of the sampled claims did not comply with Medicare requirements, asserting that the therapy was not necessary for those patients, in direct contradiction to the conclusions of the prescribing providers. The OIG recommended that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issue an extrapolated overpayment and recoup funds from Viemed. Through the statutory appeals process, the Company disputed the OIG’s findings, maintaining that the report ignored each patient’s diagnosis and supporting documentation from treating and prescribing physicians and applied clinical guidelines that are contrary to CMS’ accepted standard of care. The ALJ’s decision resolved all remaining appealed claims in Viemed’s favor, resulting in a $0 overpayment for patient claims addressed by the OIG.

Hoyt further stated, “The available data and research confirms that timely access to non-invasive ventilation in the home improves health outcomes while simultaneously driving down overall healthcare costs. We will urgently communicate these compelling and clarifying results with payors and treating physicians so that more patients nationwide can receive the lifesaving care they need and deserve.”

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

