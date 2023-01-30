Jan. 23, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that the Company will ring the NASDAQ Stock Market closing bell on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The Company is celebrating 35 years of being listed as a public company on the NASDAQ.

“We are thrilled to ring the NASDAQ stock market closing bell to celebrate 35 years as a public company and emphasize our continued commitment to delivering unprecedented value to our customers, shareholders, and partners around the world,” said Ken Peterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech. “Today, Comtech is relentless in our quest to solve our customers’ toughest challenges and empower people around the world through equitable access to technology.”

Comtech recently underwent a transformational change to unite the enterprise, build on its collective strengths, solidify foundations for its future, and energize transformation across the industry. Comtech's vision of "building+connections+that+set+ideas+free" is an embodiment of the dedication and commitment to excellence in the company's innovative culture, passion for customer success, and mission to accelerate the global technology trajectories that will connect the unconnected and empower people by providing access to data and insight in new and unique ways.

A live webcast of the Closing Bell Ceremony will begin at 3:50PM ET and can be viewed here.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230122005023/en/