Verdence Capital Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

217 INTERNATIONAL CIRCLE, SUITE 200 HUNT VALLEY, MD 21030

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 496 stocks valued at a total of $813.00Mil. The top holdings were VONV(4.10%), EFA(4.04%), and AAPL(3.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought 372,139 shares of NAS:VONV for a total holding of 500,786. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.33.

On 01/23/2023, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $68.4768 per share and a market cap of $6.89Bil. The stock has returned -2.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 350,366 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.86.

On 01/23/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.55 per share and a market cap of $8.61Bil. The stock has returned 1.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought 208,279 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 500,297. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.02 per share and a market cap of $48.87Bil. The stock has returned -5.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought 203,628 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 345,472. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 01/23/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.82 per share and a market cap of $14.41Bil. The stock has returned -19.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.74.

The guru established a new position worth 117,080 shares in NYSE:WPC, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.69 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $83.97 per share and a market cap of $17.47Bil. The stock has returned 16.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.62 and a price-sales ratio of 11.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

