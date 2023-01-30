SEP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MEAC) (the “Company”) f/k/a Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp announced today that, commencing January 27, 2023, the Company’s Class A common stock, warrants and units will trade under the ticker symbols SEPA, SEPAW, and SEPAU, respectively. The new ticker symbols better align with the Company’s recently announced name change to SEP Acquisition Corp, which went into effect in late December 2022. The Company’s new website is located at www.sepacquisition.com.

About SEP Acquisition Corp

SEP Acquisition Corp, led by President and CEO Andrew White, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue an investment opportunity in any business or industry.

