Southlake, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on January 20th, 2023, by HeartSciences ( HSCS; HSCSW), please note that in the second paragraph the fireside chat time was at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time should be corrected to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 25th. The corrected release follows:

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences ( HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG (also known as an EKG) a far more valuable screening tool through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced that Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, will be participating in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, being held virtually on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Mr. Simpson is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with analyst Allen Klee at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 25th. To reserve your seat for the event, please register for the conference here: Healthcare IT Virtual Conference | M-Vest.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.
For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. Twitter: @HeartSciences
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: (212) 671-1021
Email: [email protected]

Company:
Gene Gephart
Phone: +1-737-414-9213 (US)
Email: [email protected]

