Booz Allen Appoints Rory P. Read to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., announced today that it has appointed Rory P. Read to the Board of Directors, effective January 18, 2023.

Read is a Senior Vice President at global information and communication technology company Ericsson and a member of its Executive Team. He heads Ericsson’s Global Communications Platform business area as President and CEO of Vonage, a global provider of cloud communications solutions, which was acquired by Ericsson in 2022. He has more than three decades of experience leading global technology organizations, including previous roles as Chief Operating Executive of Dell Technologies, CEO and President of Dell Virtustream, and Executive Vice President of Dell Boomi. As Chief Integration Officer at Dell, Read played a lead role in the historic $67 billion merger of Dell and EMC Corporation. Prior to that, he served as CEO, President and board member of Advanced Micro Devices and Chief Operating Officer and President at Lenovo. Earlier, Read spent 23 years at IBM, serving in various leadership roles.

Read brings exceptional strategic and operational leadership to Booz Allen with a specialty in digital transformation. His diverse technology experience spans software, hardware, and cloud solutions, supporting leading organizations as they innovate and expand. He will serve on the board’s Audit Committee.

“Rory’s deep technology expertise will bring valuable insight to Booz Allen as it continues to grow, invest and innovate as a market leader,” said Dr. Ralph W. Shrader, chairman of the board. “We look forward to his contributions to our diverse and collaborative board as we work together to serve the company’s clients, business, employees and stockholders.”

Read graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in information sciences from Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 30,000 people globally as of September 30, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

BAHPR-CO

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230123005132r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005132/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.