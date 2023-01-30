Oportun Wins CEO Connection 2023 Economic Justice Award

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Award recognizes companies for their commitment to equity and opportunity

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (

OPRT, Financial), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2023 CEO Connection Economic Justice Award and recognized as an Economic Justice Champion. This award recognizes mid-market companies that are influencing change, innovation, and standards for excellence, while making equal opportunity in their companies and communities a way of life.

The award-winning companies were evaluated based on their results in the following areas: Board Diversity, C-Suite Diversity, Supply Chain Diversity, Workforce Diversity, and Community Engagement. Based on their scores, the companies were recognized for the following levels of achievement: Economic Justice Champions, Economic Justice Advocates, Economic Justice Engaged.

“We are proud to be recognized for the work we do and our commitment to building and fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture where all can feel a sense of belonging,” said Raul Vazquez, Oportun CEO. “With a team that reflects the diverse communities we serve, Oportun is well-positioned to fulfill our mission and assist those who have been left out of or have not been well-served by the financial mainstream.”

Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of $3,000 annually for rainy days and other needs. Oportun has also helped more than 1 million members establish a credit history.

“When we embrace diversity and include those left out or marginalized, we not only set an example for all to see, we give hope to those who often have none. As business leaders, we have the opportunity to impact not only the businesses we lead but also the communities in which we live and work. The 2023 Mid-Market Economic Justice Award winners set an amazing example for others,” said Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection, “and they do it because it is the RIGHT thing to do, not just because it makes good business sense.“

Click here for more information on the 2023 CEO Economic Justice Awards.

About Oportun
Oportun ( OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its 1.9 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.5 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
[email protected]

Media Contact
George Gonzalez
(650) 769-0441
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczMzc2MSM1MzY2NzE3IzIxMjQyMzQ=
Oportun-Inc-.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.