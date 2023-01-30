Starting today, global healthcare company AmerisourceBergen will serve as Civica, Inc.’s (Civica) exclusive distribution partner and provide supply chain support for Civica’s products and a best-in-class customer experience for Civica members. Through its distribution network, AmerisourceBergen will work to ensure that Civica’s crucial products reach its members across the country efficiently, reliably, and securely. This partnership, which is being rolled out to Civica members in phases throughout the first half of 2023, aims to accelerate both organization’s mutual efforts to ensure the stability of supply of essential generic medicines nationwide.

“We are thrilled to have AmerisourceBergen as our like-minded distribution and supply chain partner as we continue to grow our hospital network,” said Ned McCoy, President and CEO of Civica. “Together, we will ensure providers across the United States receive the medications they need, when and where they need them, for essential patient care.”

AmerisourceBergen has a legacy of more than 100 years of excellence in pharmaceutical supply chain operations, sourcing, and distribution. More than 1,500 pharmaceutical manufacturers and tens of thousands of healthcare providers rely on AmerisourceBergen every day to deliver critical medicines and treatments. The company’s U.S. supply chain distribution network is comprised of more than 50 facilities strategically located across the nation, supporting pharmaceutical innovators and the federal government in providing American health systems with access to essential therapies, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leader in the pharmaceutical supply chain, AmerisourceBergen is committed to bringing advanced solutions to the marketplace that create stability for our nation’s pharmaceutical products.

“The team at Civica are changemakers and we are honored to play a part in fulfilling their mission to make essential generic medications more accessible to providers and patients. It is a mission that deeply aligns with the hearts and minds of our team members and our duty as a supply chain leader,” said Matt Glucksmann, President of Health Systems & Government Services at AmerisourceBergen. “We are committed to evaluating, partnering and investing in supply chain capabilities that support product availability and strengthen access to care. We look forward to bringing our team’s passion and the power of our network to bear throughout this partnership.”

About Civica

Civica, Inc. (Civica, Civica Rx) is a nonprofit generic pharmaceutical company. Civica was created by hospital systems and philanthropies in 2018 to reduce and prevent chronic drug shortages in hospitals and the unpredictable price spikes that often accompany them. Its mission is to make quality generic medicines accessible and affordable to everyone.

Civica is governed by leading hospital systems (CommonSpirit Health, HCA Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Hermann, Providence, SSM Health, and Trinity Health), representatives of the payer community (Blue Cross of Idaho and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association), and philanthropies committed to improving healthcare (Gary and Mary West Foundation, Laura and John Arnold Foundation, and Peterson Center on Healthcare). Hospital advisors—doctors and pharmacists—prioritize the essential medicines Civica provides for use in acute and critical care, emergency rooms, and surgery.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our approximately 44,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

