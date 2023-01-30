CBRE was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales in the U.S. during 2022, according to MSCI Real Assets—the 17th consecutive year that CBRE has claimed the top spot.

MSCI Real Assets credited CBRE with a 15.6% market share across all property types in the U.S. in 2022—a 640 basis point lead over the nearest competitor.

In addition to being number one overall, CBRE held the top spot in RCA’s U.S. rankings across the five largest asset classes—office (17.8% market share), industrial (22.1%), retail (13.1%), multifamily (14.0%) and hotels (11.8%).

“As the world leader in the acquisition, disposition and recapitalization of investment properties, we use deep market intelligence, trusted relationships and seamless execution to anticipate trends, command capital and maximize returns for our clients,” said Chris+Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE. “While we are privileged to lead the MSCI Real Assets rankings across many sectors, we continue to work to lengthen our stride to provide ever better advice to our clients and the industry.”

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries.

