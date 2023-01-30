Armstrong World Industries Named to Newsweek's 2023 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (: AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, announced today it has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek magazine. AWI was ranked No. 76 out of 500 companies and No. 4 in the capital goods category that included more than 40 companies.

“This prestigious award recognizes the progress we have made over the last several years to deepen our commitment to sustainability and make a positive difference in the spaces where we live, work, learn, heal, and play,” said Vic Grizzle, chief executive officer and president of Armstrong World Industries. “For more than 160 years, we have built a strong, resilient company on a foundation of high ethical standards and good stewardship of our resources. I am proud of the work our teams are doing to create healthy and circular products, keep the planet healthy, and enable thriving people and communities.”

This ranking is developed annually by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. Over 2,000 companies were evaluated using publicly available information from corporate social responsibility and sustainability reports, as well as an independent survey. Performance indicators focused on environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The Newsweek listing comes on the heels of recognition from Corporate Register, which named Armstrong’s 2021 sustainability report, “Healthy Spaces” Best First-Time Report among 74 global organizations.

Armstrong’s sustainability commitments are rooted in its heritage of sustainable business practices and corporate responsibility. In 2020, the company introduced a robust sustainability strategy based on three core pillars: People, Product and Planet, and, in 2021, announced 2030 targets and goals. Progress to date includes diverting 212 million square feet of ceiling tile materials from landfill to advance our recycling goals; reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 5% from 2019 baseline, with continued efforts to increase efficiencies within our operations; and increasing investments in local communities by 53% from 2020 levels.

To learn more about our sustainability efforts and progress, see the Armstrong World Industries 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

is a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

Contacts
Investors: Theresa Womble, [email protected] or (717) 396-6354
Media:Jennifer Johnson, [email protected] or (866) 321-6677
