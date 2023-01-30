QSAM Biosciences to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

QSAM invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Austin, TX, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSAM Biosciences, Inc. ( QSAM), a company developing next generation therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, including Samarium-153-DOTMP (CycloSam®), for the treatment of bone cancer and related diseases and conditions, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:15 AM EST.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live, interactive online event that will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s executive officers.

Douglas Baum, the Company’s CEO, and other executive officers of QSAM will provide a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to [email protected] or ask your questions during the event if time allows.

QSAM will be presenting at 10:15 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575092&tp_key=9111d280ed&sti=qsam

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About QSAM Biosciences

QSAM Biosciences, Inc. is developing next-generation nuclear medicines for the treatment of cancer and related diseases. QSAM’s initial technology, CycloSam® (Samarium-153 DOTMP), is a clinical-stage bone-targeting radiopharmaceutical developed by IsoTherapeutics Group LLC, pioneers in the nuclear medicine space who also developed the FDA-approved Quadramet® (Samarium-153 EDTMP) radiopharmaceutical product, which is indicated for pain palliation. QSAM is led by an experienced executive team and board of directors that have completed numerous FDA approvals and multiple successful biotech exits.

CycloSam® has demonstrated preliminary safety and efficacy in animal studies and a single patient FDA-cleared human trial performed in 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. This nuclear technology uses low specific activity Samarium-153 (resulting in far less long-lived europium impurities) and DOTMP, a chelator which is believed to reduce or eliminate off-target migration and targets sites of high bone turnover, making it, in management’s opinion, an ideal agent to treat primary and secondary bone cancers. Since CycloSam® delivers targeted radiation selectively to the skeletal system and to bone tumors, it is also believed to be a candidate for effectiveness trials in bone marrow ablation as preconditioning for bone marrow transplantation, as well as in procedures to reduce external beam radiation to bone tumors. This multi-patented drug candidate utilizes a radioisotope previously approved by the FDA combined with a novel chelant, DOTMP, that has demonstrated preliminary increased efficacy and decreased side effects in animal models and veterinary treatment of bone cancer in dogs. Further, CycloSam® utilizes a streamlined, just-in-time manufacturing process that is already in place. Given these factors, management believes there is a strong pathway to commercialization for CycloSam®.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future results or events. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. There are important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to fully commercialize our technology, risks associated with changes in general economic and business conditions, regulatory risks, clinical trial risks, early stage versus late-stage product safety and efficacy, actions of our competitors, the extent to which we are able to develop new products and markets, the time and expense involved in such development activities, the ability to secure additional financing, the ability to consummate acquisitions and ultimately integrate them, the level of demand and market acceptance of our products, climate-related risks and changes in our business strategies. This is not an offering of securities, and securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Corporate Communications
Namrata Chand, VP Operations
[email protected]

