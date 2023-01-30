CACI+International+Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a single-award prime contract worth up to $284 million by the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide mission expertise and systems engineering support for NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate.

As the pace and scope of cybersecurity threats continue to increase, CACI’s specialized expertise and knowledge in cybersecurity will help engineer solutions for some of our nation’s most critical national security missions. Under the five-year contract, CACI will help to modernize NSA’s systems engineering practices across their extended enterprise.

John+Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This award reflects CACI’s ongoing commitment to support the NSA’s critical missions. We appreciate the NSA’s trust and confidence in our ability to find the right people with the right skills to protect these systems against an everchanging range of threats and to bring engineering solutions to reality.”

ABOUT CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

