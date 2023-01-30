The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Goldman Sachs is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article titled, “U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business,” and published on January 20, 2023. According to the article, “The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s consumer business had appropriate safeguards in place as the bank ramped up lending.” The article adds, “The central bank is concerned the Wall Street giant did not have proper monitoring and control systems inside Marcus, its consumer unit, as it grew larger.” The article continues, “The probe, which grew out of a standard Fed review of the business in 2021 and intensified into an investigation last year, is also examining instances of customer harm and whether they were properly resolved.”

