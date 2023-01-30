NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader in the U.S. for Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO and Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2022 report.



The 2022 report marks the fourth consecutive time that EXL has earned these Leader designations. ISG cites EXL’s commitment to innovation, competitive stability and comprehensive product and service offerings as the defining characteristics in its standing as a Leader in all three categories for 2022.

“With market volatility swirling throughout the insurance industry, 2023 will be a proving ground for firms that crack the code on delivering their customers better solutions and services at a lower cost,” said Vikas Bhalla, executive vice president and head of the Insurance Business at EXL. “In order to provide a superior customer experience, insurers will need to be able to provide highly personalized solutions backed by robust data, powerful analytics and engaging digital tools. We’re honored once again be among those leading the charge in the insurance space and we look forward to continuing to set the pace for innovation in the industry.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on a neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing and customer interviews.

“EXL has consistently proven that they understand their clients’ respective needs and have found a way to continually raise the bar in their product offerings to meet those challenges,” said Ashish Jhajharia, lead analyst and co-author of the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2022 report. “As EXL continues to innovate, its insurance clients in Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO and Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services will continue to thrive thanks to AI-leveraged forecasting and data-informed decision making.”

To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL ( EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

