PR Newswire

Enviva® PRO for poultry and Syncra® SWI for swine are accepted for use

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, a business unit of IFF, today announced it has received approval from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for Enviva® PRO and Syncra® SWI. The incorporation of the newly approved feed solutions in poultry and swine diets will allow producers in Canada to benefit from more consistent animal performance throughout the year.

Enviva® PRO – a multi-strain viable microbial product (VMP)– is currently used in more than 50 countries and supported by extensive scientific research. It blends three Bacillus VMP strains which support the growth of beneficial bacteria and improve feed conversion ratios in broilers, layers, ducks and turkeys1.

"We are delighted to receive the formal recognition from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) that Enviva® PRO and Syncra® SWI are equally safe and effective for use in animals," said Regina Cortada, North America Animal Nutrition & Health leader, IFF. "With this regulatory approval as a gut modifier, we will be able to provide solutions to meet the unique needs of the Canadian poultry and swine segments and expand our footprint in the Canadian market. We look forward to helping customers in the region develop tailored nutritional feed strategies that not only deliver excellent animal performance, but also provide a return on investment."

Syncra® SWI is a combination of VMP and a protease enzyme. It is a highly effective feed additive with an agile enzyme-producing capacity which adapts to different feed ingredients2. This action significantly improves energy and amino acid digestibility in grower and finisher pigs3. With Syncra® SWI, livestock will benefit from the full nutritional value of their feed, resulting in strong overall performance and therefore, a profitable return for swine producers3.

By balancing nutrition, microbiome, and the gut and immune function, both solutions contribute to a favorable nutribiotic state, enabling animals to focus on growth. Canadian producers can now benefit the same performance improvements of Enviva® PRO and Syncra® SWI that the U.S. poultry and swine sectors have enjoyed, particularly from a feed-conversion aspect.

1 Xinjian Lei and others (2015). Effect of Bacillus amyloliquefaciens-based Direct-fed Microbial on Performance, Nutrient Utilization, Intestinal Morphology and Cecal Microflora in Broiler Chickens. Asian Australas. J. Anim. Sci. Vol. 28, No. 2 :239-246.

2 Microscopy and protein solubilization of digesta from pigs fed wheat, corn, or soybean meal-based diets, with or without protease and Bacillus spp. direct-fed microbial. Animal Feed Science and Technology 247 (2019) 183–193

3 L. Payling and others (2017). Effects of a multi-strain Bacillus spp. direct-fed microbial and a protease enzyme on growth performance, nutrient digestibility, blood characteristics, fecal microbiota, and noxious gas emissions of grower pigs fed corn-soybean-meal-based diets—A meta-analysis. J. Anim. Sci. 2017.95.

About Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, part of IFF is an industry leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, essential oils and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 100,000 guts sampled from over 600 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit animalnutrition.iff.com

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

©2023 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

CONTACT:

Denisse Gaudin

Marketing Communications Manager

+31 615 102 508

[email protected]

SOURCE IFF