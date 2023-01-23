SCIPLAY TAPS RAIN THE GROWTH AGENCY FOR QUICK HIT SLOTS CAMPAIGN FEATURING ACTOR JERRY O'CONNELL

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 23, 2023

"Winning Day" campaign brings the Vegas casino experience to mobile

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has partnered with SciPlay to launch the gaming leader's new Quick Hit Slots app campaign with actor and television host Jerry O'Connell as spokesperson. The "Winning Day" campaign launches on January 23 and brings the excitement of authentic Las Vegas slot machines to users from coast to coast. The campaign builds upon the strong momentum of Quick Hits Slots as one of the fastest growing social casino slot games of 2022.

The campaign features multiple linear TV and OTT spots with O'Connell appearing on a bright, vibrant Quick Hit Slots-branded Vegas Strip and content for digital and in-app assets. He touts the thrilling free-to-play app experience that provides users with daily bonuses and prizes, including a 6-million-coin bonus for new users that download the game.

"I have dedicated my life's work to entertainment. This collaboration with SciPlay is a natural extension of my passion for sparking excitement and fun for people everywhere," O'Connell said. "I thoroughly enjoyed bringing Quick Hit Slots and the Vegas experience to life through these commercials. It has been a real pleasure working with SciPlay, and I can't wait to see how the campaign resonates with their players!"

SciPlay, a leading publisher of mobile games, partnered with Rain the Growth Agency based on their proven track record using data to develop innovative, integrated campaigns. The agency led media planning, media strategy, creative strategy and production, as well as ongoing analytics support. Through the agency's data-driven approach, YouGov consumer intelligence was cross-referenced with a comprehensive list of celebrities indexed by customer sentiment to pinpoint the ideal spokesperson aligned with the Quick Hit Slots target audience.

"Partnering with an industry leader that also values data-driven strategies enabled us to deliver a strong audience-first campaign that will drive app downloads and elevate the SciPlay brand," said Sue Collins, Chief Client Officer at Rain the Growth Agency.

Quick Hit Slots includes many popular Vegas casino slot machines like Zeus, Dragon Spin, 777, Monopoly, Fireball, Lock it Link, Cash Spin, Quick Hit Platinum, and more.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to 250 employees nationwide.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC, LNW Gaming, Inc. or their respective affiliates.

Media Contact Information:
Beatrice Livioco
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciplay-taps-rain-the-growth-agency-for-quick-hit-slots-campaign-featuring-actor-jerry-oconnell-301727457.html

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency

