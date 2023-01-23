DXC Technology Named a Leader by Everest Group in Digital Claims for Property & Casualty Insurance

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Digital Claims in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

The global report identifies DXC as a Leader amongst service providers specializing in digital claims in the property and casualty insurance space, including through its DXC Assure Claims software and surround solutions that provide additional claims capabilities such as data insights and legal matter management. Everest Group's assessment acknowledges DXC's strengths in providing support for all major product types resulting in a well-balanced and diversified revenue mix globally.

"We are proud of this global recognition that specifically cites our market leadership and technology advancements for DXC Assure Claims and is also reflective of our leadership position in the London market processing complex, specialty claims that are at the center of the catastrophe market," said Ray August, president, Insurance Software and BPS, DXC Technology.

The report also notes that DXC's customers appreciate DXC Assure Claims ease of use and navigation throughout the life cycle of a claim, its robust reporting features and litigation management capabilities. It further recognized DXC's expansion of key partnerships that provide electronic payments, self-service features, customer analytics and document management.

"DXC Technology has demonstrated a well-balanced client portfolio for DXC Assure Claims, with OOTB support for all major Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance business lines," said Aaditya Jain, vice president, Everest Group. "Targeted investments in InsurTech partnership ecosystem to further enhance its features/functionality coverage as well as strong market feedback on DXC Assure Claims' user experience and reporting engine have enabled the firm to earn a Leader recognition on Everest Group's Digital Claims in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

DXC's capability has also been recognized by its expansion in the delivery of claims and injury management services in Australia where it has been appointed by Insurance and Care NSW (icare) to manage claims for the Nominal Insurer scheme and help improve the return-to-work experience for those recovering from workplace injuries.

"DXC remains focused on supporting our insurance industry customers through the delivery of industry-leading software, business-critical processes, and high-level customer care. We personalize services according to specific needs and leverage our technology capabilities and ecosystem to unlock opportunities for innovation," added August.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

