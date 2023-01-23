BOOST YOUR ENERGY IN 2023: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR $1 DOWN, AND THEN $10 A MONTH NOW THROUGH JANUARY 31

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 23, 2023

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to find their Big Fitness Energy™ in January and beyond – by prioritizing their physical and mental health with a special limited-time offer*. It's never too late to kickstart your fitness journey and get moving, so Planet Fitness, the Judgement Free Zone®, invites everyone, no matter their fitness level, to join for $1 enrollment and only $10 a month from January 23 – 31 and cancel anytime. Find the nearest club or join online here.

A recent Planet Fitness survey found that 89 percent** of people struggle with low energy, especially during the colder months. The survey also found that more than half (51 percent) of Americans would use unlimited energy – if they had it – to prioritize their health and exercise. Even a little movement – whether it's small, lower impact workouts or heart pumping cardio exercises – can greatly impact one's energy levels and mental and physical health. Planet Fitness is the remedy to help people reach their fitness goals one step at a time in 2023 and beyond.

"It's never too late to kickstart your health and wellness goals for 2023 and boost your energy," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Making fitness a priority and joining the Judgement Free Zone® can help everyone become a healthier, happier version of themselves through exercise in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment. We invite everyone, regardless of their fitness level, to come check out all that Planet Fitness has to offer and find their Big Fitness Energy™; we're here to help you get moving in 2023 and find those instant fitness feels."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free and recently redesigned Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises and tutorials right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests. The app also features a redesigned home screen, a refreshed "Member Perks" section, an enhanced "Workouts" section, a new "My Journey" section, and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only
**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 2,011 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

planet_fitness_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE92921&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-your-energy-in-2023-join-planet-fitness-for-1-down-and-then-10-a-month-now-through-january-31-301727620.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE92921&Transmission_Id=202301230830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE92921&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.