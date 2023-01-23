RE/MAX® Leaders Honored in Respected Industry Lists

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2023

Eight RE/MAX leaders in the U.S. and Canada were named to the prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 list, Nick Bailey recognized by Inman as an industry trailblazer

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With prominent recognition of leadership at both the network and RE/MAX, LLC levels, the global real estate franchisor kicks off 2023 with a strong start.

REMAX_Logo.jpg

Eight RE/MAX leaders have been named to the prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), a compilation of the most influential figures in real estate. Among those on the list is Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO.

The full list of RE/MAX leaders featured in the 2023 Swanepoel Power 200 includes (listed in SP200 rank order):

  • #11 Nick Bailey – RE/MAX, LLC
  • #39 James O'Bryon – RE/MAX Gold
  • #46 Chad Ochsner – RE/MAX Alliance & RE/MAX Equity Group
  • #58 Brenda Tushaus – RE/MAX Results
  • #67 Christopher Alexander – RE/MAX Canada
  • #154 Sandra Sanders – RE/MAX Estate Properties
  • #161 Elton Ash – RE/MAX Canada
  • #118 Pierre Titley – RE/MAX Quebec

Criteria used to rank leaders include the scope and power of leaders' positions, the financial resources they have at their disposal, whether they have equity stake in their company, their trajectory and much more.

Brenda Tushaus, with RE/MAX Results in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and Sandra Sanders with RE/MAX Estate Properties in California, also earned recognition on the 2023 Top Women Executives list, a subset of the SP200.

"Leaders from all around the RE/MAX network make an important impact on their companies and communities," said Nick Bailey. "It's an honor to work alongside so many accomplished leaders in the RE/MAX network who are dedicated to a high standard of excellence."

Known for covering the real estate industry's key leaders, Inman also unveiled the inaugural 2023 Power Players awards recognizing more than 120 industry leaders for their influence and ingenuity. Bailey is listed amongst a variety of CEOs, founders and key players of the industry on this respected list.

"Congratulations to all the influential industry leaders who have earned a well deserved spot on these industry rankings," added Bailey. "I'm excited to see what's to come in 2023."

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit joinremax.com.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA92756&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-leaders-honored-in-respected-industry-lists-301727192.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92756&Transmission_Id=202301230836PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92756&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.