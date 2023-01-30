CrowdStrike Appoints Johanna Flower to Board of Directors

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the appointment of Johanna Flower to the company’s board of directors.

A renowned cybersecurity, go-to-market and modern governance expert, Ms. Flower currently sits on the boards of cloud leaders like Freshworks (Nasdaq: FRSH) and ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG), as well as several high-growth private SaaS companies. She also has direct experience working closely with CrowdStrike’s leadership team and board, having served as the company’s first chief marketing officer and having played a key role in taking the company public in 2019.

“Johanna’s reputation as a critical advisor and world-class executive speaks for itself. Her direct understanding of our team and passion for our business will certainly be advantageous, but it’s her experience helping guide other hyper-growth companies and their executive teams that will be invaluable to CrowdStrike and our board,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike. “She’s already played a key role in CrowdStrike’s early success as a market disruptor turned market leader, and I believe her best contributions are yet to come.”

“CrowdStrike continues to be the company to beat in cybersecurity and one of the fastest growing SaaS companies ever – a market leader that innovates and operates with the speed and attitude of a disruptor,” said Flower. “I welcome the opportunity to work with familiar and new faces alike on CrowdStrike’s board and management team as the company continues to redefine modern security and scales into a truly generational business.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that could affect the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk — endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

