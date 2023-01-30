SciPlay, one of the world’s leading mobile gaming companies, today launched a month-long TV advertising campaign featuring Jerry O’Connell, actor and television host, to promote its popular, free-to-play mobile game Quick+Hit+Slots. The “Winning Day” campaign featuring O’Connell builds upon the strong momentum of Quick Hit Slots—one of the fastest-growing social casino slot games of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005201/en/

SciPlay's “Winning Day” campaign featuring Jerry O’Connell for Quick Hit Slots—one of the fastest-growing social casino slot games. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the “Winning Day” campaign, O’Connell walks through a bright, vibrant Quick Hit Slots-branded “Vegas Strip.” The 15- and 30-second+ads highlight how players can experience the fun and excitement of authentic, thrilling Vegas slots right on their phones for free. During the “Winning Day” campaign, new players who download Quick Hit Slots will receive a six-million-coin welcome bonus.

“I have dedicated my life’s work to entertainment. This collaboration with SciPlay is a natural extension of my passion for sparking excitement and fun for people everywhere,” O’Connell said. “I thoroughly enjoyed bringing Quick Hit Slots and the Vegas experience to life through these commercials. It has been a real pleasure working with SciPlay and I can’t wait to see how the campaign resonates with their players!”

Quick Hit Slots is available on the Apple+App+Store, Google+Play and Amazon+App+Store. Quick Hit Slots features some of the most popular Vegas slot games including Zeus Slots, Dragon Spin, 777 slots, Monopoly Slots, Fireball Slot Machines, Lock it Link, Cash Spin Slots, Quick Hit Platinum slot machine, and others.

“Jerry is a beloved actor, famous among so many for his roles in classic movies like Stand by Me. His fanbase aligns with our players naturally and we’re excited to bring his familiar face and passion for entertainment to our audiences through this ad campaign,” said Noga Halperin, chief revenue officer at SciPlay. “The success of our recent campaigns with Sofía Vergara, the Wendy Williams Show and NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing team have made strategic partnerships a key part of SciPlay’s continued growth. We’re excited to work with Jerry and bring Quick Hit Slots’ Vegas experience to life on TVs throughout America.”

SciPlay collaborated with Rain+the+Growth+Agency for the Quick Hit Slots “Winning Day” campaign’s design, production and execution.

“Partnering with an industry leader that also values data-driven strategies enabled us to deliver a strong audience-first campaign that will drive app downloads and elevate the SciPlay brand,” said Sue Collins, chief client officer at Rain the Growth Agency.

The commercials will air from Jan. 23 through Feb. 12 on national TV including major networks, cable and OTT. For more information about SciPlay, please visit sciplay.com.

About SciPlay

SciPlay+Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot+Party%26reg%3B+Casino, Gold+Fish%26reg%3B+Casino, Quick+Hit%26reg%3B+Slots, 88+Fortunes%26reg%3B+Slots, MONOPOLY+Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, casual games Bingo+Showdown®, Solitaire+Pets%26trade%3B+Adventure, and Backgammon+Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

